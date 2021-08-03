By Trend

The Armenian Armed Forces’ units from the positions near the Arazdeyen village of the Vedi region using small arms subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on August 2 at about 03:27 (GMT+4), Peter Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend on Aug. 2.

“This is an atrocious act orchestrated by Armenian terrorist leadership hiding in Yerevan and must be condemned by the world's major governments and International Organizations,” Tase added.

“The Armenian Armed Forces must be held responsible and brought to international court of justice in order to pay for their atrocious acts committed against the innocent communities of Azerbaijan,” the expert said.

“Armenia must be held accountable for attacking the military posts and civilian residences inside the city of Heydarabad, Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan),” Tase added.

