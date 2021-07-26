Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to the decision “On measures to extend the special regime and remove some restrictions".

Under the amendments made in the Cabinet of Minister briefing today, as of September 1, COVID-19 passports will be required from 80 percent of employees of government agencies (with first doze of vaccine to be administered by September 1 and the second doze – by October 1).

Moreover, all employees of medical and pharmaceutical establishments, science and education institutions will be required to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition, all residents above 18 who receive education in secondary and higher educational institutions will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.