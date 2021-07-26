By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on July 26 to recall Fuad Isgandarov from the post of the head of the Azerbaijani Embassy to the Kingdom of Belgium, to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Mission to the European Union.

Under another decree, Fuad Isgandarov was appointed Azerbaijan's ambassador to Swiss Confederacy, while Vagif Sadigov has been appointed ambasssador to Kingdom of Belgium.

On the same day, Aliyev signed two other decrees to recall Khazar Ibrahim from the post of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkey and to appoint Rashad Mammadov as the new ambassador.

---

