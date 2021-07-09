By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, which will join the Eternity-2021 military exercises on October 4-8, 2021, have held the first meeting on planning the drills, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has reported.

The report added the video conference meeting was held in the Turkish Central Command of the Exercise Control of the Ground Forces.

The drills aim to strengthen mutual cooperation and ensure interoperability between the armed forces of the three countries. They are considered to be significant in terms of enhancing the knowledge of participants in ensuring the security of joint strategic projects of international importance passing through the territories of the three countries, developing their operational, training and analytical skills, as well as improving the interoperability between units providing protection for these projects.

The Eternity format of military exercises between the three countries has been existing since 2017, when Georgia was the first host, followed up by the excise in 2018 hosted by Turkey. The three countries signed a partnership agreement in 2018 to further enhance military cooperation between them.

Commenting on the military component of cooperation between Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan, some experts earlier said that the armed forces of these three countries have conducted exercises on the protection of trunk pipelines several times. Stressing that such experience earlier existed, they said that other formats of such cooperation are also not ruled out in light of the results of the second Karabakh war.

