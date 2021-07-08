By Trend

Public activist living in Brazil, Andrea Hiromi, who loves Azerbaijan, appealed to the representative office of the German Cronimet company in Brazil with a protest against the pollution of the Okhchuchay river flowing through Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend on July 7.

The company's irresponsible behavior in such an important issue as environmental protection was stressed in Hiromi’s appeal.

As a result of the dumping of the industrial waste directly into the Okhchuchay River without preliminary treatment by the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine in Armenia, most shares of which are owned by Cronimet and the company's non-compliance with environmental standards, a great threat to flora and fauna, as well as human health in Azerbaijan has arisen.

Hiromi urged Cronimet not to turn a blind eye to environmental crimes, fulfill its obligations to protect the environment and stop polluting Okhchuchay.

Moreover, the Brazilian news website https://brasiliainfoco.com posted an article in connection with an environmental crime committed by Armenia and a German company in relation to the Okhchuchay River.

The article, authored by Brazilian journalist Fabiana Ceyhan, stressed that water samples taken from four rivers in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan were analyzed at the German SGS laboratory.

As a result, it turned out that all four rivers were greatly polluted by Armenia and an ecological catastrophe is observed in the river. The Azerbaijani side demanded to suspend the activity of these companies.

The article can be found at the link below:

https://brasiliainfoco.com/ministerio-da-ecologia-e-recursos-naturais-do-azerbaijao-afirma-que-ha-4-rios-contaminados-quimicamente/

