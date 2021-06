By Trend

Armenian serviceman Ludwig Mkrtychyan was one of those who instructed the individuals who organized the terrorist attack in the Baku metro, former Azerbaijani captive Zahid Hasanov said at the trial in Baku against Alyosha Khosrovyan and Ludwig Mkrtychyan, who tortured Azerbaijani captives, Trend reports on June 30.

story will be updated

