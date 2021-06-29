By Laman Ismayilova

Azermarka LLC has issued postage stamps on the theme "Endangered National Wildlife" in Belarus.

The stamps are dedicated to the rare Caucasian leopard (Panthera Pardus Ciscaucasica), Muflon (Ovis Orientalis) and South Caucasus lizard (Eremias Pleskei) living in Zangazur National Park.

Founded in 2009, Zangazur National Park is home to 62 mammal species and subspecies, including blazilius horseshoe bat, southern horseshoe bat, porcupine and others. Moreover, approximately 12 carnivorous mammals such as leopard, wolf, jackal, fox, stripped hyena, badger, wild cat and other predators represent the major part of the fauna in the park.

The author of the postage stamps, printed with a circulation of 350,000 copies is the chief artist of Azermarka Vugar Ayyubov.

The postage stamp dedicated to the Caucasian leopard represents Azerbaijan at the EUROPA 2021 Stamp Competition. The winners will be determined by voting which lasts until September 9.

Meanwhile, the Association of European Postal Operators (PostEurop) has also decided to issue EUROPA 2021 on the same theme.

Founded in 1992, Azermarka LLC operates under the Azerbaijan Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

Azermarka LLC mainly focuses on issuance of the postage stamps, stamped envelopes, postcards. In addition, the company produces blocks, small sheets, booklets, and other products that are the objects of philatelists' collection.

Notably, Azermarka has previously issued a postage stamp dedicated to Shah Ismail, Azerbaijan National Press Day, the 75th anniversary of the victory over fascism and many others.

