By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani army positions have come under Armenia's fire in the direction of the country's Tovuz region, the Defence Ministry reported on June 24.

Starting from 1430 on June 24, units of the Armenian armed forces located in the positions near Berd region's Aygedzor village fired on Azerbaijan's army positions in the direction of Tovuz region's Muncuqlu village, the report added.

The ministry ruled out any casualties among the personnel of the Azerbaijani armed forces and described as stable the situation in the said area.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

