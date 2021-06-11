By Vafa Ismayilova

Turkey exported to Azerbaijan the defence and aviation industry products worth $135.8m in January-May 2021, Day.Az reported on June 11, quoting Anadolu news agency.

The report added that this was reflected in the indicators presented by the Turkish Trade Ministry and the Turkish Exporters Council.

It was noted that the exports to Azerbaijan increased 15 times over the reported period as against the same period in 2020.

According to these indicators, Azerbaijan became the second country where Turkey exported most of the products of the defence and aviation industries in the first five months of this year. The United States is in first place with $476.2m. The exports to the United States rose 66 percent as against last year.

In January-May, the export of Turkey's defence and aviation industry products increased by 48.3 percent, that is up to $1.1billion.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy. Eleven agreements were signed between the two countries within the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum held in Ankara on February 18. The agreements envisage the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the economic, trade, and other spheres.

Moreover, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Additionally, earlier this month Azerbaijan and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding in the areas of strengthening international legal cooperation.

In the first four months of the year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $1.5 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $1 billion, while import was $537.5 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

--

