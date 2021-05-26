Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef A. Al Othaimeen sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

"Excellency, Assalamu alaykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh," secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said.

"On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have the honour to extend to Your Excellency and to the people of Azerbaijan my heartfelt congratulations," secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation added. "I pray to Almighty Allah for the health and wellness of Your Excellency, and for further progress and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan."

"The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) values its strong ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan, and commends its role in supporting the OIC and promoting joint Islamic action, an objective for which the OIC was established," secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said. "The OIC will continue its efforts in serving its Member States, promoting their common values, and strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation amongst them."

"I look forward to Your Excellency’s guidance and support to strengthen the solidarity among the people of our Member States, and opening up new horizons for joint Islamic action," secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said. "Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration and regards."

