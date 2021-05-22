Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a Instagram post related to the passing of the eminent artist Tahir Salahov.

“Tahir Salahov was sincere, extremely capable, and generous man. Thanks to his multifaceted talent, inexhaustible energy, and extreme devotion to his profession, he won the great and endless love of art lovers all over the world. The blessed memory of Tahir Salahov will live forever in the hearts of his relatives, colleagues, friends, and many admirers of his unique talent", the post reads.

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Tahir Salahov has passed away in Germany.

The world-renowned artist created a series of portraits, landscape pictures, still-life paintings and large many-figured paintings.

His paintings such as "Oilmen", "Portrait of Gara Garayev", "Woman of Absheron" and "Aydan" have become the most beloved works.

Salahov’s works are presented in the biggest museums of Russia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and other states of the former USSR, and are kept in many museum and private collections around the world.

He was the chairman of the Union of Azerbaijan Artists, a deputy of the Supreme Council of the Republic. In 1973, he was elected first secretary of the Union of Artists of the USSR, and in 1997 he was elected vice-president of the Russian Academy of Arts.

