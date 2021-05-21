By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev has praised Azerbaijan’s ties with the UK, saying that there has been active cooperation between the two countries depsite COVID-19 pandemic.

Aliyev made the remarks while receiving UK Minister for Exports Graham Stuart on May 21.

Stressing that the UK has invested over 30bn dollars in Azerbaijan so far, Aliyev said that this investment has helped not only the country’s oil and gas sector but its overall development as well.

Commenting on the British Petroleum (BP) company that has been developing Azerbaijan’s oil and gas reserves since the early 1990s, Aliyev stressed that BP will remain Azerbaijan’s strategic partner "for at least 30 more years".

Aliyev noted there is active political dialogue and great prospects in economic sphere between the two countries.

