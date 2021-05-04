By Vafa Ismayilova

Crews of the Azerbaijani Army’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) are carrying out training flights, the Defence Ministry’s press service reported on April 4.

The flights are in line with the 2021 combat training plan approved by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov.

As part of the training, the crews increase their operational and tactical knowledge, perform practical flights and combat-training tasks to improve the skills acquired on the most modern simulators.

The UAV crews, timely and accurately detecting targets in the depths of the defence of an imaginary enemy, fulfill assigned tasks, carry out reconnaissance at various altitudes and transmit the received information to the control centers.

UAVs designed for conducting optical and radio-electronic reconnaissance of the terrain are used during the fulfillment of the missions.

The UAV crews also work out issues of detecting and destroying the positions and the targets in the depth of the hypothetical enemy's defence and transferring the relevant data to the fire control center of artillery units.

As part of training flights, the crews carry out practical combat firing and precisely destroy the hypothetical enemy's targets.

It should be noted that UAVs produced by Turkey's Baykar company played an important role in destroying the enemy during the 44-day war in and around Nagorno-Karabakh in autumn 2020.

In January, Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan witnessed the effectiveness of the Bayraktar UAVs that Azerbaijan used in the battles during the war.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz