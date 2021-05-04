By Vafa Ismayilova

Activities to increase the combat readiness of chemical, bacteriological and radiological defence units are underway under the 2021 training plan, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry reported on May 3.

As part of these activities, the units practically fulfil the tasks of conducting chemical reconnaissance in areas contaminated with compounds imitating toxic substances at various facilities and territories, as well as special cleaning of weapons, machinery, and other equipment. Actions for aerosol camouflage were practised by the units in conditions close to combat, the report said.

During the drills, main attention was paid to coordinating the interoperability of units in the implementation of chemical, bacteriological, and radiological defence measures in various types of combat operations, improving field skills, as well as training high physical and psychological endurance of servicemen.

The unit commanders' professional and methodological skills in conducting tactical-special and special exercises have been developed.

Moreover, a competition was held during the mass destruction weapons defence exercises conducted in line with a plan to inspect the training level of the military personnel.