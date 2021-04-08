By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani and Turkish armies started tactical and operational exercises on April 8, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The exercises are conducted at combined-arms training grounds located in various directions of the areas of responsibility of the Army Corps of the Azerbaijan Army.

The exercises' main objective is to improve interoperability and increase the combat effectiveness of the operational units of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies, to develop the skills of military decision-making among the commanders of operational units, as well as their ability to show initiative and control military units, the report added.

The exercises will last until April 9.

In a separate report, the ministry said that under the training plan for 2021, intensive combat training sessions are conducted with the participation of tank units of the Azerbaijan Army.

"After mastering theoretical knowledge and studying safety regulations, the tank crews are improving their practical skills in tactical and firing training as well as in driving combat vehicles," the ministry said.

It should be noted that earlier Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar assessed the interoperability between all types of the two countries' troops, the development of joint operational plans, an increase of combat interaction between units and other activities.

A direct video conference was established between Hasanov and Akar as part of the ongoing joint tactical and special drills of the Azerbaijani and Turkish signal troops that are ongoing under the plan approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In an address to the servicemen involved in the drills, the two defence ministers wished them success and emphasized the importance of improving the interoperability of the signal troops, organizing unified communications and automated control systems between the troops, as well as continuing joint activities in this sphere.

It should be noted that on April 7, Zakir Hasanov arrived in the drills scene, visited the field command posts deployed on the terrain and inquired about the organizing and progress of the exercises. The most modern tactical and strategic communications equipment available in the armament of the national units was demonstrated to the defence minister.

It was reported that during the exercises, the tasks for organizing a unified communications system are being successfully fulfilled. Hasanov contacted the command posts of the Air Force, Naval Forces, Missile-Artillery Troops, and Special Forces, as well as checked the stability and continuity of communications.

He also contacted in a video conference format the headquarters of the Army Corps and formations deployed in Shusha, Lachin, Kalbajar, and in other liberated territories, and gave relevant instructions about the progress of the drills.

