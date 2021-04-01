By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Moscow to participate in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member countries, the Foreign Ministry reported on April 1.

The report added that within the framework of the visit, Bayramov also plans to hold bilateral meetings.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mariya Zakharova stated that the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers may meet their Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers on April 2.

"Among other possible meetings on the sidelines of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, the Russian foreign minister is planned to talk to the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia," she said.

The 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia from late September to early November in 2020 ended with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

