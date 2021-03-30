By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani ambassador Elkhan Polukhov and Brazilian Education Minister Milton Ribeiro have discussed prospects of mutual cooperation in education, Azertag has reported.

At the meeting, Polukhov briefed Ribeiro about Azerbaijan's education sphere. He noted that along with state-funded schools and universities, Azerbaijan also has many private educational institutions. The ambassador underlined that hundreds of foreign students currently study in Azerbaijani universities and this is an indication of the high level of education in the country. He said that Azerbaijan provides scholarships for citizens of member states to a number of international organizations.

It was noted at the meeting that there is also a municipal school named after Azerbaijan in Rio de Janeiro. Morever, courses on the Azerbaijani model of multiculturalism are held at several Brazilian universities. The two countries take steps to reach successful cooperation between their educational, research institutions and think tanks.

Brazilian Education Minister Milton Ribeiro expressed his readiness to expand his country's partnership with Azerbaijan. He pointed out that education has faced many difficulties since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Ribeiro stressed the importance of exchanging experiences in this field.

The sides stressed the need to sign bilateral agreements to expand cooperation in the education sphere.

