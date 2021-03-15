By Trend

The current situation in the region was the main topic of the bilateral talks held with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, his Sweden counterpart, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde said during a press conference, Trend reports on Mar.15.

“Undoubtedly, the regional situation has strongly changed as a result of the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10 last year,” Linde emphasized, expressing support for the signing of the document.

She also pointed out that the development of bilateral relations is very important for Sweden.

The trilateral statement was signed between the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia to end the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020). As a result of the war, Azerbaijan liberated its territories from Armenian occupation.

