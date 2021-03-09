By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has offered to allow the use of headscarves in passport photos in Azerbaijan based on appeals she received, news sources have reported.

Aliyeva's proposal was one among others reflected in the 2020 annual report on the protection of human rights in the country, which was submitted to parliament for discussion.

Although international law allows the use of headscarves in passport photos, it is not allowed under Azerbaijan's current legislation.

Day.az reported that despite the fact that the law "On Identity Card of the Republic of Azerbaijan" envisages the presence in an ID of a photograph that meets the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization, as these requirements were not explained and these cases caused complaints, it was proposed to amend the law "On passports" in connection with sample photographs.

Moreover, it is proposed that a ban on a citizen's departure from the country to be introduced only on the basis of a court decision and a clause on sending a notification about this to a citizen (to e-mail or home address, etc.) to be added to the law.

It should be noted that the plenary session of the parliament started on March 9 and the discussion of eight issues has been included on its agenda.

