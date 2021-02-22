By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has expressed his optimism about the current level of cooperation with Turkey in all spheres and said that the bilateral ties will further develop successfully to ensure the strengthening of both countries, Azertag has reported.

Asadov made the remarks at a news conference held following the meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey on February 19.

Ankara hosted a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation on the same day. During the visit Ali Asadov met with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of his official visit to the country.

A number of documents on mutual cooperation were signed at the meeting, including the Protocol of the Intergovernmental Commission signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Vice President Fuat Oktay.

In his remarks for the press, followed by the signing of the documents, Asadov described his two-day visit to Turkey as very successful. Asadov said that the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation showed once again that Azerbaijan's and Turkey's positions on all issues coincided.

“We discussed a number of issues. The agenda was quite large and we have no difference of opinions. Our intention and goal are the same. This means that the Turkish-Azerbaijani friendly and fraternal relations will continue to develop successfully and our countries will be even stronger," he said.

Asadov stressed the strategic nature of bilateral ties, which he said express the will of two fraternal nations.

"We speak with one voice in all international organizations and always support each other.”

Asadov noted that Turkey's political support under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the fair cause of Azerbaijan during the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war gave Azerbaijan additional strength.

"This support became a message to the whole world that Azerbaijan is not alone. Turkey has always supported Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan also supports fraternal Turkey in all ongoing processes in the region," he added.

The PM said that the two countries had great development potential and economic partnership.

"We will continue to work to assess the existing potential and increase it for the benefit of our peoples. We intend to expand our economic and trade relations. In our meetings yesterday [February 18] and during today's meeting, both sides reaffirmed their interest in this," the prime minister said.

Asadov stressed that the sides are satisfied with the volume of mutual investments. He added that the two countries will further make mutual investments.

Visa-free travels

"These investments improve our nations' welfare. The document on free travel of Azerbaijani and Turkish citizens to our countries only with ID cards has been approved. This step will give a new impetus to the development of all areas of cooperation between our countries, will have a positive impact on trade turnover, investment and tourist flows,” the prime minister said.

He noted that despite pandemics, Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the sphere of transport was successful. "Most countries suspended transit and transport links, Azerbaijan and Turkey continued to cooperate in this area, and we made progress in this area. Furthermore, we exchanged views about the new geopolitical and geoeconomic reality emerging after the liberation of Azerbaijani lands. This reality will give an impetus to relations between the two fraternal countries and serve the growth of our economy and trade.”

He noted that Turkish companies have already started implementing important infrastructure projects, adding that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had come up with an initiative to create a new cooperation platform in the region.

"This multilateral platform pledges great prospects and will be important for all regional countries. I am confident that the results of the meeting will give an impetus to the expansion of bilateral relations and open up new opportunities for our cooperation," Asadov said.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan`s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Ecology and Natural Recourses Minister Mukhtar Babayev, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev, Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Prime Minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Sabuhi Mammadov and other officials.

