Presently, 20 ASAN service centers operate in Azerbaijan, Elnur Niftaliyev, head of the PR department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, told Trend on Feb. 12.

“Five of them are located in Baku, the rest are in Sumgayit, Ganja, Barda, Sabirabad, Gabala, Masalli, Guba, Mingachevir, Imishli, Sheki, Shamakhi, Kurdamir, Tovuz, Aghjabadi and Balakan,” Niftaliyev added.

"This year, it is planned to open two centers of the ASAN Service and one center ASAN Kommunal in Baku,” the head of the PR department added. “Moreover, new centers of the ASAN Service are under construction in Baku, Ganja, and Sumgayit, and the first centers of the ASAN Service are under construction in Lankaran, Salyan, and Nakhchivan.”

