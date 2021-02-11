By Trend

Azerbaijan’s ‘ASAN’ Service provided mobile services for 134,207 requests in 2020 in the country, using specially equipped buses, Trend reports on Feb.11 referring to a source in the Service.

Out of a total of 144,067 registered requests through the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 69,807 were connected with issuance or replacement of the ID cards, 18,376 - the issuance or replacement of a civil passport, and 1,356 - the replacement of a driver's license.

Some 836 registered requests through the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population were connected with the appointment of labor pensions, and 2,693 requests through the State Property Services under the Ministry of Economy – with the registration of real estate transactions.

Besides, 32,944 requests through the Ministry of Justice have registered connection with notary services, 6,810 requests - state registration of acts of civil status, 11,245 requests - for auxiliary functional services. In addition, the citizens who made the requests were consulted on various issues.

Over the reporting year, 22,624 ID cards, 22,453 documents on notary activities, 7,013 civil passports, two pension assignment documents, 1,140 documents for replacing a driver's license, 1,260 documents for state registration of acts of civil status, 250 documents for registration of transactions with real estate, and 10,120 documents on auxiliary functional services had been issued through the field services.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz