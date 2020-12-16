By Trend

Fire Control Services of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations began to function in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the ministry’s head Kamaladdin Heydarov said, Trend reports on Dec.16.

According to Heydarov, by instructions of the country’s president, in order to ensure the safety of the population and eliminate the existing problems, the ministry expanded the scope of activities and began to organize the appropriate structures in the liberated territories.

"Divisions of the State Fire Service under the ministry are already functioning in the cities of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadly, Shusha, Kalbajar, and the settlement of Hadrut, Khojavend district. All the divisions are supplied with appropriate techniques and equipment to carry out a high-level service," he noted.

"Besides, in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadly, and Khojavend districts, the corresponding divisions of the Karabakh regional state fire control department of the State Fire Control Service began to work," added the official.

The territories had been liberated during the 44-day war (from Sept.27 through Nov.9, 2020).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz