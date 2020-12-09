By Trend
The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has disclosed a list of state bodies, state-owned legal entities, including public legal entities created on behalf of the state, whose employees are allowed to move after the employer enters the data about them in www.icaze.e-gov.az website, Trend reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers.
1. Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan
2. Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan
3 Ministry of Education
4 Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources
5. Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
6. Ministry of Finance of the Azerbaijan Republic
7 Ministry of Agriculture
8. Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan
9. Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
10 Ministry of Culture
11 Ministry of Youth and Sports
12 State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced People
13. State Statistics Committee
14. State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture
15. State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs
16. State Committee for Work with Religious Structures
17. State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora
18. State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
19. Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan
20. State Tourism Agency
21. Intellectual Property Agency
22. State Housing Agency
23. State advertising agency
24. Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC)
25. Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, state-owned banks
26. State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)
27. City and district executive structures
28. "Icherisheher" State Historical and Architectural Reserve
29. Seaside Boulevard Administration
30. State Examination Center
31. Chamber of Accounts
32. Mortgage and loan guarantee fund
33. Deposit insurance fund
34. Social Development Fund of internally displaced people
35. Azerkontrakt JSC
36. Agrarkredit CJSC
37. "Azersu" Open Joint Stock Company
38. Azerigaz Production Union
39. "Azerishiq" Open Joint Stock Company
40. Azerenergy Open Joint Stock Company
41. "Azeristiliktejhizat" Open Joint Stock Company
42. State Oil Company (its subsidiaries and joint ventures)
43. "Melioration and water economy" JSC
44. "AzerGold" CJSC
45. "Azeragrartikinti" JSC
46. "Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation" JSC
47. "Azercosmos" JSC
48. "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" Closed Joint Stock Company
49. "Azerbaijan Railways" Closed Joint Stock Company
50. Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company
51. Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads
52. Republican Seismic Survey Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan
53. Baku Transport Agency
54. "Baku Metro" Closed Joint Stock Company
55. "Baku International Sea Trade Port" Closed Joint Stock Company
56. State Maritime Agency
57. State Civil Aviation Agency
58. Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association
59. Azerpost
60. Aztelecom
61. AzInTelecom
62. Baku Telephone Communications LLC
63. State Road Transport Service
64. Counting Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies
65. "Azercell Telecom"
66. "Bakcell"
67. "AzerFon"
68. Institutions of social services and social rehabilitation of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population
69. Workers of social services of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population
70. Enterprises for the collection and disposal of household waste
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz