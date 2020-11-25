By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has set up a Coordination Headquarters to ensure the coordinated solution of problems on liberated territories, Azertag has reported.

President Aliyev signed an order on the establishment of a Coordination Headquarters for addressing the issues on Azerbaijan's liberated territories in a centralized manner, the report added.

Under the order, the head of the Azerbaijani presidential administration, Samir Nuriyev, will lead the headquarters.

The headquarters consists of 30 members. An interdepartmental centre will also be created under the headquarters in order to fulfil the function of the secretariat and communications and provide the necessary analytical and organizational support.

Meanwhile, President Aliyev signed on November 24 an order to provide funding for the design and construction of the Barda-Aghdam railway line.

Under the order, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is initially allocated 5 million manats for the design and construction of the 45km-long railway line.

On November 17, President Aliyev signed an order on measures for the design and construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway. Under the decree, 50 million manats ($29.4 million) are initially allocated to the State Agency for of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads to design and construct the road.

On November 10, Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia signed a trilateral peace agreement, under which Aghdam region was vacated by the Armenians on November 20. In line with the agreement, Azerbaijani troops entered Kalbajar on 25 November. The Armenians are to vacate Lachin by December 1.

During its 44-day counter-offensive operations between September 27-November 10, the Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's armed attacks.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

The Russia-brokered agreement signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive solution is hailed by President Ilham Aliyev as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia.

