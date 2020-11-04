By Trend

A criminal case has been initiated in Azerbaijan against those who disseminated the videos from the zone of hostilities, Trend reports on Nov. 4 citing the website of the Azerbaijani State Security Service.

As a result of counter-offensive operations successfully carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the military provocations of the Armenian Armed Forces, which have been lasting since September 27, 2020, a number of districts and territories of strategic importance have been liberated.

Despite the measures being taken by the relevant state bodies to protect state secrets and the corresponding warnings, a number of people, using the technical capabilities of mobile phones, shot the unauthorized video in the combat zone, disseminated information about strategic and operational plans, deployment and movement, personnel and military equipment, combat support of Azerbaijani troops, as well as various video footages showing the operational situation.

These videos footages were used by the Armenian troops to obtain information about the composition and positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as well as to carry out reconnaissance and provocative activity.

Proceeding from the revealed facts, the Azerbaijani State Security Service has initiated a criminal case upon Article 284 (disclosure of state secrets) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, the investigation is being conducted.

“Once again, we warn citizens that shooting and distribution of the unauthorized videos from the zone of hostilities entail criminal responsibility, we urge to refrain from such actions that threaten the lives of Azerbaijani servicemen,” the State Security Service said.

