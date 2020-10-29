By Trend

The provocative actions of French Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly magazine related to the Islamic religion and the prophet have offended the feelings of all Muslims in the world, ruining the efforts on intercultural and interreligious dialogue that the modern world so greatly needs today, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on Oct. 29.

“Charlie Hebdo has repeatedly demonstrated such hostile actions against Islam,” Hajiyev noted. “By its Islamophobic activity, the magazine actually abuses the freedom of speech, press, encourages hatred, hostility, religious discord, and violence. We also consider the publication of the magazine about President of fraternal Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan unacceptable and condemn it."

“The attempts, under the guise of freedom of thought, directed to justify the provocations of Charlie Hebdo magazine amid silence about the threats and insults of the Armenians against a journalist of the French TF1 TV channel, who filmed an objective report from the front line, raise a number of questions,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president said. “The actions of Charlie Hebdo once again show how relevant the issue of responsible journalism is today.”