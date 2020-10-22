By Trend

Board of Trustees Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija made an appearance in 2 popular TV programs discussing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. TV Sarajevo and N! TV channels.

Zlatko Lagumdzija: UN Security Council has 4 resolutions in support of Azerbaijan and urging Armenia to withdraw its troops immediately - which so far never been fulfilled.

In 1992 Azerbaijan experienced a similar tragedy to Srebrenica where 613 Azerbaijani civilians were murdered in Khojaly by Armenian Armed Forces. The international community should support Azerbaijan in their rights.

Also, Zlatko Lagumdzija discussed the joint initiative of Nizami Ganjavi International Center National Committee on American Foreign Policy and Foundation of Shared Societies and Value on Western Balkans and their integration to the West.

http://ba.n1info.com/Vijesti/a474831/Lagumdzija-za-N1-o-zastavama-na-Covicevom-reveru-u-Zagrebu.html

https://youtu.be/oiP5sUHDdMg

