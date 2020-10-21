By Trend

The information spread in the Armenian media about the hostilities taking place on the Khudafarin Bridge is a complete lie, Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

“Armenia must forever forget Khudafarin,” said Eyvazov.

He noted that by these messages the Armenian side is trying to find solace.

“The Armenian media reported that, allegedly, hostilities are going on the Khudafarin bridge. We inform you that it’s impossible for the Armenian armed forces to conduct any operation in Khudafarin. At present, the Khudafarin Bridge is under the full control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,” Eyvazov stressed.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz