MP of Azerbaijan Sevil Mikayilova has given an interview to the Turkish TRT Arab TV channel regarding the provocations of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the aggravation of the situation on the front line, Trend reports.

The MP stressed that Armenia is shelling the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

“The Armenian side has jeopardized the negotiation process,” Mikayilova added.

