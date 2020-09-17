By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan Railways will put into operation Laki-Gabala railway in the northern part of the country by the end of the year, the company has reported.

Construction works are planned to be completed by November, and the road will be put into operation by the end of this year.

he total length of the new railway together with its branches is 44.5 kilometers. The 82 percent of the construction works have already been completed. The single-track line laid to Gabala originates from Laki station on Baku- Boyuk Kasik railway.

Foreign experts were involved in the design of the railway and construction work is being carried out by local specialists.

The railway has seven bridges, six road tunnels, one overpass, two crossings for animals and other engineering structures, which made construction works on the territory more difficult. For security purposes, metal fences with a total length of 85,000 running meters were installed along the railway.

There will be one stop and one station on the railway. One of them will be built in Agdash and the other in Gabala. In addition, an alarm and communication station is being built along the road.

Additionally, electric trains of “Kiss” model manufactured by Swiss company Stadler will run along the line. The average speed of trains will be 100 kilometers per hour, which will allow passengers to get from Baku to Gabala in three hours in comfortable conditions and safety.

