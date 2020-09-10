By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov and Secretary General of Turkic Speaking States Cooperation Council Baghdad Amreyev during a meeting held in Baku on September 10.

During the meeting, minister shared his opinion on the opportunities to expand economic cooperation within the framework of Turkic Council. Jabbarov said that the creation of the Turkic Trade House is a positive initiative to increase the export potential of the council member countries.

Moreover, Jabbarov noted the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and member countries of Turkic Council, emphasizing Azerbaijan’s important contribution to the development of economic relations between member countries of Turkic Council.

Furthermore, he expressed his gratitude to secretary general for his statement made on July 14, 2020 in connection with Armenia’s military provocation against Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that The Turkic Council always supports Azerbaijan's fair position over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is based on justice and international law, Baghdad Amreyev has said during the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

In turn, secretary general noted that the Turkic Council is an important platform for further strengthening of integration and development of relations between the Council member countries. In addition, he emphasized Azerbaijan’s active participation in the organization.

The parties also discussed the current state and opportunities for expanding cooperation within the Turkic Council, development of the strategic concept "Turkic Vision - 2040", creation of a joint investment fund, issues on the strategy of trade facilitation and other issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that on May 6, the Ministers of Economy of the Turkic Council agreed to establish Joint Action Plan to curb challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Established in 2009, the Turkic Council is an intergovernmental organization of Turkic Speaking Countries. The founding member states of the organization are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. During the seventh summit of the Turkic Council held in Baku in October 2019, Uzbekistan joined the organization as a full member, while during the sixth summit held in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan) in September 2018, Hungary received observer status at the organization.

