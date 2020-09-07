By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani and Turkish land and air forces have held the large-scale joint military exercises in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Military exercises were held in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey with the participation of the land forces and air force of the two countries. The exercises were held as the first stage of large-scale combat tactical and tactical flight training in Nakhchivan.

The exercises were attended by Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan Vasif Talıbov and Commander of the 3rd Army of Turkey, Colonel-General Şərəf Öngay. The Commander-in-Chief of the Combined Arms Army, Colonel-General Kərəm Mustafayev reported on the preparations for the exercise.

Up to 5,000 people were involved in the preparation and conduct of the exercise, and more than 2,600 personnel were involved in the combat fire phase. In addition, more than 200 tanks and other armoured vehicles, about 180 different calibre missiles and artillery pieces, rocket launchers and mortars, 18 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, more than 30 air defence systems and 320 nearby vehicles were also involved.

During the acquaintance with the plan of operational-tactical training, it was noted that the purpose of the exercises is to expand the exchange of experience between the personnel of formations, units and divisions of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces. The exercises were aimed at organization of interaction and provision of management between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Nakhchivan Independent Border Division, Nakhchivan Independent Operational Brigade and the special forces of the Nakhchivan State Security Service and headquarters.

According to the scenario of the exercise, the combat shooting stage began with the neutralization of imaginary reconnaissance and sabotage groups causing panic among the civilian population and provoking the state border by the Rapid Reaction Battalion of the Nakhchivan Independent Border Division and special forces of the State Security Service.

The ministry noted that in response to the imaginary enemy’s provocations, missile and artillery units and formations of the Combined Arms Army fired at the imaginary enemy.

The scenario of the exercise also included the attack by Nakhchivan Garrison Troops together with the units of the Turkish Armed Forces at the imaginary enemy and destroying its manpower, firearms and armoured vehicles at the bases, and capturing its positions at the ruling heights and advantageous ranges. During the attack scenario, the imaginary enemy's aircraft were destroyed, small unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized and airstrikes were launched on its deep-moving reserves.

Moreover, during the exercise, the engineering, supply and evacuation teams also acted decisively to ensure the unimpeded movement of the attacking troops. The imaginary enemy’s reconnaissance and sabotage groups were destroyed by the Independent Operational Brigade. The pyrotechnic squad of the Civil Defense Regiment cleared the captured positions and routes of mines, explosive and non-explosive obstacles, and tactical and airborne forces have been landed in the designated areas.

Thus, the exercises achieved the goals of joint planning of operations between Azerbaijani and Turkish units and units, centralized management of units, organization of interaction and comprehensive provision of troops.

Additionally, during the joint activities of the personnel, the tasks on warning, management, interaction, mutual recognition and targeting were also performed in the same way, and the experience was exchanged between the commanders.

The training was followed by a review of newly adopted military radio-reconnaissance equipment.

During the preparation for the training, the organization of interaction between the headquarters at different levels was in the focus of the exercises conducted by the joint headquarters. In order to imitate the imaginary enemy's activities, about 800 targets and more than 90 models were used in 28 designated target zones in the training area. Thus, 100 per cent of the designated target area, 85 per cent of the targets and more than 90 per cent of the models were destroyed. As a result of proper management and fire planning, 32 missiles, 220 large-calibre shells, 4 aircraft bombs and more than 7,800 rounds of ammunition were saved.

Officers and soldiers who distinguished themselves in the training were awarded valuable gifts.

It should be noted taht Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on August 13 that the large-scale joint military drills being held between Azerbaijani and Turkish troops are another manifestation of the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood, adding that the intensity of these exercises will be increased from now on," he had added.

The first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint large-scale tactical exercises started on July 30. The Land and Air forces of the two countries participated in the military exercises held in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the annual plan.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces were held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces were held July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

The personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Forces, as well as air defence and anti-aircraft missile divisions of the two armies, were involved in the military exercises.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz