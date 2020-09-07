By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan Tourism Board will hold its largest travel trade event in October, Travel Daily news portal has reported.

The online event tited Travel Business Azerbaijan Online will be held on October 14 and bring together local and international tourism professionals to establish partnerships and sign profitable business deals.

It will be attended by 300 participants from China and South-East Asia, Russia and CIS countries, India and South Asia, Europe and Gulf countries, in order to establish direct communication. In addition, the platform will demonstrate the tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

Tourist service providers will be divided into a target markets and products through artificial intelligence-based partner search tools that will offer potential customers to participants.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan Tourism Board has prepared a four-stage recovery plan to ensure a smooth transition to the post-pandemic period.

Thus, as part of the actions taken in the first phase of recovery, Azerbaijan Tourism Board is exploring new ways to overcome existing obstacles, finding innovative solutions, focusing on virtual communication and online tools to promote the country’s tourism sector.

Executive Director of Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid noted that this event will be beneficial for both local entrepreneurs and representatives of the main source markets to connect with the local tourism and hospitality industry, and build fruitful partnerships.

Additionally, Travel Business Azerbaijan Online will host webinars organized by regional managers, representatives of the Destination Marketing Organization and service providers.

Azerbaijan Tourism Board is the national promotion body designed to support the growth of Azerbaijan’s tourism industry. The event is organized by Azerbaijan Tourism Board with the support of the State Tourism Agency.

