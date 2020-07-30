By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed with Russian Ambassador Mikhail Nikolayevich Bocharnikov the recent Armenian provocation on the border, the ministry reported on July 28.

Bayramov said that with its pre-planned military provocation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border on July 12, Armenia could achieve none of its goals.

The minister also mentioned the provocations staged by violent Armenian forces against Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions and peaceful demonstrators in various countries recently.

Furthermore, the minister stressed the significance of the negotiations in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the importance of conducting substantive and real negotiations.

Touching upon the telephone conversation with Co-Chair Igor Popor, Bayramov noted that Azerbaijani was not participating in the negotiations just for the sake of negotiations and demand the results-oriented negotiations.

In turn, Bocharnikov said that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has always been in the spotlight of Russia. The Russian ambassador also pointed out that as a co-chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia’s position on the settlement of the conflict is clear.

Furthermore, during the meeting, Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in the context of good neighbors, friendship and mutual understanding at the level of strategic partnership. In this regard, it was noted that developing multifaceted Azerbaijan-Russia relations are important for both countries’ interests and for the regional stability, in terms of opening new opportunities.

The minister also emphasized that the friendly ties at the level of heads of both states have contributed to the development of mutual relations. Thus, it was underlined that the regular mutual visits of the heads of the states, as well as the official visit of Azerbaijan’s First-Vice President Mehriban Aliyev to Russia in late 2019, are important in terms of the development of intensive dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

Overall, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of the cooperation in various areas, including industry, tourism, transport and communication, education and other directions, between the two countries.

In turn, the Russian ambassador also spoke about further development of the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia. Noting that some projects were postponed due to the fight against the pandemic, Bocharnikov highlighted the fact that even in this situation, the two countries continue to cooperate and Russia continues to support Azerbaijan in the form of medical

It was noted that during the pandemic, both countries have taken measures to repatriate their citizens and will maintain to do so in the future.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views about the cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

