By Akbar Mammadov

A criminal case has been launched against three officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under bribery charges, the State Security Service reported on July 6.

The criminal case against the officials of MFA was initiated after the investigation by the State Security Service based on the material received.

As a result of the investigation, Farhad Molla-Zadeh, Chairman of the Tender Commission of the Ministry, Salim Alizadeh, Head of the Economics Department of the Affairs Department, and Nurupasha Abdullayev, Chief of the Consular-Legal Department of the Consular Department, have been remanded in custody by a court decision.

Molla-Zadeh and Alizadeh were charged under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan for abuse of power, misappropriation, and bribery, while Abdullayev was charged for bribery.

The State Security Service investigated the pieces of information obtained on the seizure of state funds intended for the activities of various structures of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, bribery in connection with various activities, as well as visa applications of foreign citizens and other illegal acts were investigated.

As a result of the investigation, reasonable suspicions have been identified that Farhad Molla-Zadeh, Salim Alizadeh and Nurupasha Abdullayev committed numerous illegal actions.

