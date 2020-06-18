By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has said that the recent explosion on the unpaved road in the Tartar region on the line of contact is not related to mortar fire by the Armenian armed forces, but has to do with an anti-tank mine, the ministry said on its Facebook page on June 17.

The ministry described as untrue reports on social networks and some websites that the road near the front line in the Tartar region came under mortar fire from the adversary.

“The reason was an anti-tank mine laid at the depth of more than one meter during the First Karabakh War”, the ministry clarified.

“At present, the operational conditions are under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,” the ministry said

