By Akbar Mammadov

The United States has provided technical aid to Azerbaijan's Food Safety Institute, the US Embassy to Azerbaijan said on its Facebook page on June 12.

"U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and USAID/Azerbaijan delivered vital equipment to the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute to assist Azerbaijan in their ongoing fight against COVID-19", the embassy wrote.

It should be noted that earlier, on 2 April, the US, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) provided $1.7 million to support the Azerbaijani government’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The award has been distributed to three international organizations: the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). These three international organizations contribute to Azerbaijan in order to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, since 1992, the US provided more than $1.5 billion in assistance to Azerbaijan in different areas such as security, healthcare, agriculture, civil society, economic development, job creation, women’s entrepreneurship, and education.

As of June 12, Azerbaijan has registered 8,882 COVID-19 cases and 108 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 4,930.

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews' staff journalist

