By Ayya Lmahamad

The presidents of Cuba and Montenegro have congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s Republic Day, celebrated on May 28, the president’s press service reported on May 21.

In a letter sent to Aliyev, Cuba’s president also expressed his country’s interest to further develop and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The president of Montenegro noted the close and respectful relations between the two countries and expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for the assistance provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In difficult times caused by COVID-19 pandemic, respectful relations of Montenegro and Azerbaijan and very close and meaningful relations confirmed our friendship and solidarity. Taking this opportunity, we express our gratitude to you for providing Montenegro with important donations and protective medical supplies.

At the hardest time of our struggle, this assistance was especially important for protection of health and life of our citizens. It was another confirmation of the strong friendship between our countries. Montenegro appreciates this friendship and will always remember it. At the same time, your country's determined efforts and effective measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic are highly commendable,” the Montenegran leader stated.

---

