By Akbar Mammadov

The capital of US’s Arizona state, Phoenix, has declared May 28 "Azerbaijan National Day", Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles reported on May 19.

According to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, Mayor Kate Gallego signed a relevant statement on this issue.

The statement sent to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles emphasizes that the Azerbaijani people created the first secular and democratic republic in the Muslim world on May 28, 1918.

Furthermore, the statement notes that after Azerbaijan regained its independence in 1991, the United States was one of the first countries to recognize the country and establish diplomatic relations with it.

“It is emphasized that after regaining its independence, Azerbaijan strengthened its sovereignty and independence, became one of the fastest-growing and most modern countries in the world, and today is the largest economy in the region and the largest trading partner of the United States in the South Caucasus”, the consulate general said.

The statement also noted that millions of Azerbaijanis around the world, including the United States and Phoenix, marking May 28 as Azerbaijan's National Day, commemorates the contributions of their ancestors to the spread of democracy in the surrounding regions, including Central Asia and the Middle East, and celebrates the significant achievements of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a free and independent state.

At the end of the declaration, Mayor Kate Gayego declared May 28 in Phoenix "Azerbaijan National Day" and called on residents to celebrate this holiday and the success of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that with a population of 1.6 million, Phoenix is the fifth most populous city in the United States.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz