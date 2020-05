By Ayya Lmahamad

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Caspian Sea on May 14, the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to information, underground tremors with a magnitude of 3.5 were recorded at 19:49 local time.

The earthquake epicenter was located at a depth of 62 km.

---

