By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to appoint Elnur Aliyev as the Deputy Minister of Economy and to make other structural changes within the ministry, the Ministry of Economy reported on May 13.

According to the presidential decree, Orhan Nazarli has been appointed Deputy Head of the State Tax Service. At the same time he will be Acting Head of the State Tax Service.

Samira Musayeva and Ilkin Valiyev have been appointed Deputy Head of the State Tax Service.

Eynullayev Metin has been appointed Deputy of the State Service for Property Issues and will also be the acting Head of the State Service for Property Issues.

Yusubov Elchin, Shahbazov Rustam and Jalilov Rafig have been appointed Deputy Heads of the State Service for Property Issues.

Sahib Mammadov has been appointed Deputy Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Control of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy. At the same time, he will be the Acting Head of the Service.

Azerbaijan made a series of structural and personnel changes in the recent year to speed up the reforms undergoing in the country.

