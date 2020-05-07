By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov discussed the the perspectives of the further development of bilateral relations with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates on May 6.

In this regard, the ministers stressed the importance of the implementation of concrete actions of bilateral cooperation agenda during the telephone conversation.

Furthermore, the sides touched upon revivifying the mutual tourism services after the pandemic.

"Touching upon the current global situation, the ministers exchanged information on the measures taken to combat the global pandemic, and in this respect, stressed the importance of strengthening mutual support and solidarity between the countries", the ministry said.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also exchanged views over the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and UAE within the framework of various international organizations and agreed to invigorate joint efforts to this end.

The two countries have had growing relations in economic and humanitarian cooperation since the establishment of Joint Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates in 2008. One of the main points of cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan is the opening of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Baku, and in turn, the opening of Azerbaijan's Trade House in Dubai in 2019.

Azerbaijan mainly imports engine oils, chemicals, polyester, iron and steel pipes, ferrous metal constructions, agricultural spraying and cleaning machines, floating or underwater drilling or operating platforms, parts of ground and tunneling machines from the UAE and exports engine gasoline, turbine engines, pipes for drilling oil and gas wells to the UAE.

