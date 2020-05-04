By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has conducted 157,932 tests for detecting the novel coronavirus infection in the country, the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) has reported in its official Facebook page.

Some 5,335 tests were carried on May 3 alone, TABIB reported.

As of May 3, Azerbaijan has registered 1,932 COVID-19 cases and 25 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 1,441, the number of active cases is 466, the number of patients who are in reanimation/on artificial respiration device is 18/8 respectively.

