An online meeting was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development (Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas) Wendy Morton, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on May 1.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mammadyarov congratulated Morton on her new appointment.

The parties discussed a number of issues included in the agenda of bilateral cooperation relations.

Touching upon the current global situation, the sides exchanged views on the measures taken by both countries within the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and on the issues of mutual support.

Mammadyarov also answered Morton’s questions regarding the current stage of negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Morton stated that the UK’s position on the conflict is clear and once again emphasized that the UK supports Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Then the parties exchanged the views on other issues of mutual interest and, in particular, discussed energy projects.

