By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Azerbaijan has extended to 30-60 days the period of stay for foreigners and stateless persons in the country’s territory, the State Migration Service said in its official website on April 28.

“Applications of foreigners, who have been registered upon place of residence in the country and whose staying period expired (and will expire) between May 01-31, and cannot leave the country due to the obvious reasons, have been considered by the State Migration Service and their staying period in the Azerbaijan will be extended up to 30-60 days,” the agency said.

In addition, State Migration Service announced that as of April 27, foreigners and stateless persons in the country will be able to obtain permits for temporary and permanent residence, as well as work permits, at the ASAN services by taking a queue in advance via “ASAN service” mobile application, www.asan.gov.az website and 108 Call Center.

The State Migration Service has also made changes in the organization of work on providing services to foreigners.

It is possible to contact the State Migration Service electronically in order to take advantage from the provided services. It is recommended to personally contact the reception departments in case of special need.

Additional information can be obtained via the website https://www.migration.gov.az/, the service’s Facebook and Twitter pages, or by calling the Call Center (012) 919.

