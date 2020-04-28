By Ayya Lmhammad

Some 64 percent of coronavirus-infected people in Azerbaijan have recovered so far, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasymov said in a press briefing on April 24.

"Over the past two weeks we have seen an increase in the number of recoveries. As of today, 64% of the infected have been cured," Gasymov said.

In the meantime, chairman of the Board of the Medical Territorial Division Management Association Ramin Bayramli noted during the briefing that 52.1 percent of those infected with COVID-19 are Baku residents.

As to the age of the patients, 22 percent of the infected people were aged 50 to 59 years, 18 percent - 30-39 years, 16 percent - 40-49 years, 14 percent - 20-29 years, 5 percent - up to 9 years, 6 percent - over 70 years, 6 percent - 10-19 years.

"Currently, 558 people are being treated for coronavirus. Of those, 20 are in the intensive care unit, of which seven are connected to the artificial lung ventilation system (IVS)," Bayramly added.

Moreover, in connection with the spread of COVID-19, the government has extended the ban on the export of medical protective equipment until July 2020.

"The ban on export from Azerbaijan of shoe covers, sterile gloves, medical masks and goggles, disinfectants and equipment, special clothes and other necessary medical supplies and medicines was extended from 1 May to 1 July 2020," the Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 27.

The ban was introduced on February 14, 2020 in connection with mass export from territory of Azerbaijan of a number of medical supplies (sterile gloves, shoe covers, protective overalls, medical masks and glasses, disinfectants and other necessary means and preparations).

As of April 28, Azerbaijan has registered 1,717 people with COVID-19 and 22 coronavirus-related deaths.