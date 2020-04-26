By Trend

Taxpayer identification number (TIN) doesn’t affect provision of social benefits in Azerbaijan, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

The minister was commenting on cases of refusal of the State Tax Service to issue a lump-sum payment of 190 manat to unemployed with passive TIN.

Jabbarov added that a number of necessary criteria have been determined for receiving a one-time allowance of 190 manat.

"These criteria were announced by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. In accordance with these criteria, all appeals are considered and payments are made. It does not matter if a person has TIN or not," the minister said.

He pointed out that individual applications may be reviewed by relevant authorities after clarification of the issue.

