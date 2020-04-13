By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu has advised Azerbaijani citizens in that country against returning to Azerbaijan until the special quarantine regime in the country is over, local media reported on April 12.

“Dear compatriots, everyone knows the situation in the world in connection with the coronavirus. The situation remains tense and most countries have closed their borders. Azerbaijan has closed its borders. As it has been announced, the Azerbaijan’s borders are closed until April 20 and the entry into the country is prohibited. In this regard, I ask you not to go to the Russian-Azerbaijani border, there are no conditions for waiting,” the ambassador said in his video message.

“Waiting at the border will not lead to anything. Borders will not open at anyone’s request or under pressure,” he urged.

The diplomat noted that after April 20, depending on the situation, the border will either be opened or may remain closed for some time.

“Therefore, I ask you not to go to the border, you can get sick there. In this case, we cannot help you. I understand that this is difficult, but you have to wait. There is no other option,” he said.

At the same time, the ambassador appealed to fellow citizens to keep in touch with the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, contact the hotline and send their documents via e-mail.

“We will prepare a list and our staff will contact you to inform you about when and how we will be able to take you to the homeland,” the diplomat stated.

Note that Azerbaijan suspended air and rail traffic with Russia on the basis of mutual agreement in connection with coronavirus disease spread, from March 31.

The Samur border checkpoint on the border of the two countries operates in a limited mode and according to the special schedule.

