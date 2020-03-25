By Trend

Novruz or Nawruz is the New Year according to the solar calendar, which the ancient peoples involved in agriculture celebrated during the vernal equinox.



It is not a national, private custom inherent in a particular group, who are descendants of fire worshipers. It is a celebration of a natural phenomenon - the beginning of the New Year upon the solar calendar.



There is such a fact that the Armenians boasting of being autochthonous, as opposed to all the nations and peoples living in a vast region, do not celebrate Novruz.



Several hypotheses may be put forward to answer the question - why the Armenians do not celebrate Novruz.



The main version is that the descendants of the tribe of hai settled in the current territory of the Republic of Armenia do not have a corresponding historical memory about the existence of the Solar Chronology of the New Year (Novruz).



The fact questions the very identity of modern hai with historical Armenians.



This is evidence of a foreign origin and the later emergence of hai tribe in the South Caucasus. One way or another, but the question why the Armenians declaring themselves to be "autochthonous and the oldest people in the region", as opposed to all their neighbors, do not celebrate Novruz, remains open.



Novruz holiday originates from the pre-Islamic era, including Zoroastrianism and is associated with the ancient beliefs of the peoples who inhabited Asia and part of Europe.



Except for Armenians, this holiday is celebrated on March 21 every year by millions of people of different nationalities and beliefs in Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey, Georgia, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Macedonia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Syria, residents of the western provinces of China, as well as Tatars, Bashkirs, peoples of the North Caucasus and many other regions of Russia.



Novruz is the oldest holiday on Earth, symbolizing the beginning of a new life.People must celebrate the appearance of life on Earth, which originated "in six forms" (sky, water, earth, plants, animals and humans), every spring.



Since the ancient times, the traditions of celebrating Novruz holiday have preserved among numerous people that practice Judaism, Christianity and Islam today.



Various peoples continue to solemnly celebrate this holiday despite the spread of Christianity and Islam up till now on a vast geographical area. The customs of Novruz holiday testify to the ancient history of the Azerbaijani people and other peoples celebrating this holiday except for the Armenians.